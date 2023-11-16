Biden: “What Would U.S. Do? Gaza War Will End When Hamas Can’t Murder Israelis” [SEE THE VIDEOS]





US President Joe Biden on Wednesday evening asserted that Israel must continue its war in Gaza until “Hamas no longer maintains the capacity to murder, abuse, and do horrific things to the Israelis.”

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with China’s Xi Jinping, Biden said: “Here’s the situation. A war crime is being committed by Hamas by having their headquarters hidden under a hospital – and that’s a fact – that’s what happened.”

“Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel AGAIN – like they did before – cutting babies’ heads off, burning women and children alive – and so the idea that they’re going to stop and not do anything is not realistic.”

“I just ask a rhetorical question, I wonder what we would do if that were the case?”

“I think that Israel is also taking risks themselves with their soldiers going through the hospital halls. This is not carpet bombing, this is a different thing. They’re going into tunnels, they’re going into the hospital and they’re also bringing in incubators and other means and gave the doctors and personnel an opportunity to get out of the way.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)