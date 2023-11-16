WATCH: Jewish MP In France Cries: “Terrorists Killed Boy’s Parents In Front Of Him & Then Drink Coke”





Meyer Habib, a Jewish member of the French Parliament, watched a screening of the October 7th Hamas atrocities together with other members of the Parliament.

Habib was interviewed by French media as he left the screening and couldn’t hold back his tears.

“I don’t want to give them the opportunity to see my tears. But these are my people, these are my brothers. Children, women – they are dogs! They are barbarians! Until when? There is only one Jewish state. I can’t, I don’t want them to see my tears.”

“I want the world to understand that Israel needs to defend itself and must eliminate these barbarians – these animals who enjoy murdering children and women. I saw a 10-year-old boy begging, ‘Kill me!’ He saw how his father and mother were murdered and he told them, ‘Kill me.’ At that point, the terrorists open the refrigerator and drink Coke Zero.”

One of the journalists asked him if the footage should be shown to as many people as possible: “I don’t know. It’s terribly difficult to watch. I want the world to understand, the goal is not voyeurism. But it angers me when I see people here in the Parliament who deny what happened.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)