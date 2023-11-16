SENSITIVE INFO: IDF Has Recovered Dozens Of Bodies From Shifa Hospital, Transferred Them To Israel





Portions of a developing story that began unfolding late Wednesday night local time have been confirmed to YWN by highly credible sources.

Rumors of “multiple” refrigerated trucks that were filled with deceased bodies having traveled from the Gaza Strip to Shua in Israel were conclusively confirmed by YWN sources.

As of early Thursday morning, there were still few concrete details about the identities of the bodies, though Israeli officials announced later on Thursday that it had recovered the body of 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, who was kidnapped from Be’eri on October 7, Simchas Torah. Hers was one of more than 200 bodies recovered by the IDF.

Sources tell YWN that Zaka has now been requested to the facility where the bodies are being held and await further instructions.

There are reports that all bodies brought to the Shua facility were taken from Shifa Hospital in Gaza. They are either hostages who were killed, or terrorists, or possibly both.

Authorities are now going through the tedious process of analyzing DNA and other identification markers to positively identify the bodies.

YWN remains hopeful that the bodies are all of murderous terrorists, and that the 240 hostages abducted by Hamas are returned safely to their families.

In an interview with CBS News on Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke vaguely about what he knows about the fate of the hostages.

“We had strong indications that they were held at the Shifa hospital, which is one of the reasons we entered the hospital,” Netanyahu said. “If they were, they were taken out.”

“We have intelligence about the hostages, but as to your first question, I think the less I say about it, the better,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)