CHEVRON: IDF Eliminates 7 Palestinian Terrorists Who Opened Fire On Them





The IDF reported on Friday that its troops had killed seven Palestinian terrorists in two separate operations across the West Bank.

In the first incident near Chevron, IDF reservists from the 8106th Battalion responded to gunfire from a vehicle at an intersection. The troops returned fire, eliminating the assailant and the driver. The IDF reported no casualties on their side and confiscated a makeshift submachine gun used in the attack.

Additionally, the IDF conducted an overnight operation in Chevron, involving the assessment of homes belonging to three Palestinian terrorists for potential demolition. These individuals were implicated in a checkpoint shooting near Jerusalem on Thursday that resulted in the death of Avraham Fetena, a 20-year-old Military Police soldier.

In a separate operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, IDF troops clashed with terrorists during a raid aimed at uncovering explosive devices and apprehending terror operatives. The Kfir Brigade led the raid, which involved the use of a drone to strike a group of terrorists. The IDF reported that at least five Palestinian gunmen were killed, and six assault rifles were captured during the Jenin operation. However, Palestinian sources reported three fatalities, with no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.

Furthermore, the Border Police detained seven Palestinians in Jenin, including Qasem Jabari, a known member of a local terror group. In a pursuit that extended to Ibn Sina Hospital in the city, officers intercepted one vehicle carrying an armed individual and seized three assault rifles.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)