IDF Expands Ground Operation In The Gaza Strip





IDF troops have expanded their operation in the Gaza Strip to the neighborhoods of Zeytun and Jabaliya, which are both considered Hamas strongholds, the IDF stated on Motzei Shabbos.

Soldiers of the 36th Division are currently in a battle against the Hamas “Zeytun” battalion, one of Hamas’s main battalions.

The IDF released a video of Golani soldiers in Zeytun firing at Hamas terrorists who fired RPGs at them.

At the same time, soldiers from the 162nd Division are operating on the outskirts of Jabaliya, where the command center of the Northern Gaza Strip Brigade – one of the largest terrorist strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip – is located.

