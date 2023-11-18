Jewish NY Rep. Dan Goldman’s District Office Vandalized with Anti-Israel Graffiti





The district office of Representative Dan Goldman, along with several other storefronts in Park Slope, Brooklyn, was found vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti early Friday morning. The graffiti included phrases such as “Free Palestine,” “Let Gaza Live,” and “Blood on Ur Hands.”

Staff members arriving at Goldman’s office on 9th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues around 8:50 a.m. discovered the graffiti on the exterior of the building and sidewalk. Similar graffiti was also reportedly found at multiple nearby locations.

Rep. Goldman, a Democrat known for his pro-Israel stance, recently participated in the “March for Israel” rally in Washington D.C., which attracted nearly 300,000 supporters advocating for continued U.S. support for Israel. This rally also demanded the return of hostages held by Hamas and protested against rising antisemitism amid the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Goldman was one of the few Democrats who joined most House Republicans in voting to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American antisemitic congresswoman who repeatedly uses the genocidal slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Of note, Goldman was in Israel during the Simchas Torah massacre.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)