Death Toll At Music Festival Near Kibbutz Re’im Revised To 364





A police investigation published on Channel 12 on Friday revealed that at least 364 people at the music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on October 7th were murdered by Hamas terrorists. Forty people at the party were abducted to Gaza.

The number, revised from the previously reported 260, is a third of the total number of people murdered on October 7th and makes the massacre at the party the largest terror attack in Israeli history. There were about 4,000 people at the site when the attack occurred.

Seventeen of those murdered were police officers.

The investigation also revealed that, unlike previous reports and rumors, Hamas was unaware that a music festival was taking place that morning and did not specifically target it.

This finding was determined by the police based on interrogations of the Hamas terrorists who were captured alive and was supported by the fact that, unlike other targets, the maps found on the bodies of the terrorists did not include the festival site.

The investigation also revealed that if it wasn’t for the fact that a large police presence was deployed to the Yad Mordechai intersection, the terrorists would have succeeded in reaching Rishon L’Tzion and Tel Aviv in less than an hour.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)