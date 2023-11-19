SMOKING GUN: Israel Releases Footage Of Hostages Being Brought Into Shifa Hospital





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released compelling surveillance camera footage from Shifa Hospital, exposing Hamas terrorists’ use of the medical facility in the abduction of at least two individuals, a Nepali and a Thai citizen, who had been taken from Israel.

In the footage, one of the hostages is visibly injured in the arm and is transported to the medical facility on a hospital bed, while the other appears to be forcibly brought into the hospital.

“These findings prove that the Hamas terror organization used Shifa Hospital on the day of the massacre itself as terror infrastructure,” the IDF said. The IDF has also indicated that it has informed the “relevant authorities” about this incriminating evidence.

Additionally, the IDF has unveiled further images from the surveillance cameras within Shifa Hospital, revealing Hamas terrorists present both inside and outside the rooms housing the hostages. The footage also shows stolen IDF vehicles being brought to the medical center, raising concerns about the hospital’s complicity.

To provide a comprehensive overview of the situation, the IDF has released an infographic illustrating the locations near the Shifa complex where the bodies of the hostages, identified as Yehudit Weiss and Cpl. Noa Marciano, were discovered several days prior.

