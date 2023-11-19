LAKEWOOD: Bomb Squad Removes Grenade Found Near Satmar Shul In Lakewood





A bomb squad in Lakewood, New Jersey, found and removed a grenade that was taped to a pole near the Satmar Shul on Forest Avenue, on Sunday morning, Lakewood Alerts reported.

According to police, at about 7:45 a.m., the grenade was found strapped to utility pole at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 4th Street in Lakewood, near the Satmar Shul synagogue.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer released the following statement to YWN:

“On November 19, 2023, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department were dispatched to the area of 4th Avenue and Forest Avenue, for a report of a suspicious item attached to a utility pole. The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit were notified and secured the device.

“The device was found to be inert and nonexplosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

“Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186,” Prosecutor Billhimer concluded.

The Anti-Defamation League said that “at a time when communities are already experiencing a rise in hate, a grenade outside of a synagogue stokes fear in Lakewood, NJ, a hub of American Jewish religious life. We urge law enforcement to thoroughly investigate this threat, and as a community, we will stay vigilant but we must not be intimidated.”

