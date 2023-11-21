WATCH: Sanzer Rebbe Speaks To Children Orphaned On October 7th





The Sanzer Rebbe on Monday evening spoke to children from Ofakim whose fathers were murdered by Hamas terrorists, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Hamas terrorists infiltrated the southern city of Ofakim on October 7th and murdered at least 50 people, including at least one man, Reb Binyamin Rachamim, H’yd, who was on the way to shul – a Neitz minyan for Shacharis of Simchas Torah.

The children were brought to the Rebbe’s home in Netanya by the Zeh LaZeh chessed organization.

The Rebbe spoke to the children for a lengthy period of time, saying, among other things, that human beings aren’t capable of understanding Hashem’s cheshbonos.

The Rebbe added, “and therefore all streams of Klal Yisrael cover their eyes when they recite Shema Yisrael in order to show that when we declare the unity of Hakadosh Baruch Hu, we testify that we can’t see and grasp His ways and actions.”

After speaking, the Rebbe spoke to and gave brachos to each child, and spent an especially long time being mechazeik the bechor of a large family, whose face after the meeting testified to the relief and joy he gained from the Rebbe’s words.

