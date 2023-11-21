Israel Recalls Amb. From South Africa After Minister Calls For Netanyahu’s Arrest





Israel has recalled its ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, back to Jerusalem “for consultations” on Monday after the government in Pretoria made a number of outrageous statements regarding the current war in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, South African Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, describing Israeli actions in Gaza as “genocide.”

“The world cannot simply stand by and watch. The global community needs to rise to stop this genocide now,” said Ntshavheni.

South Africa last week recalled its diplomats from Israel for “consultations.”

Over the weekend, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who failed to condemn Hamas’s massacre in Israel, claimed that Israel has turned Gaza into a “concentration camp.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)