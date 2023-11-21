IDF Chief Of Staff: “Gaza War Increased Bargaining Power For Hostage Release Deal”





IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi met with IDF reserve soldiers in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

“You’re doing excellent work, very impressive,” he said. “You came in strong here and Hamas’s Beit Chanoun battalion suffered a serious blow.”

“We still have a long road ahead of us. We’re determined to continue and truly achieve maximum results – to not only dismantle Hamas from a military and governmental standpoint but also to restore security to the area, the Gaza border area, and also return the hostages. All these things work together.”

“You should know that what you do in the battlefield also creates better conditions for the return of the hostages. The battles harm Hamas and create pressure and we’ll continue this pressure. Convey our great appreciation to your families – we know that it’s not simple. We very very much appreciate the fact that you’re here and you tell us to move forward as much as possible. We know that there’s a family behind each one of you, a job – the entire country appreciates it greatly.”

“I thank you very much in the name of the IDF. With your spirits, we’re determined to continue forward.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)