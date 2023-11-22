GOOD RIDDANCE: Maryland Suspends Antisemitic Hate Crimes Task Force Member





Democrat Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has taken action against a member of his own hate crime task force following the discovery of numerous antisemitic social media posts. Zainab Chaudry, who serves as the director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Maryland office, posted the hateful messages in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which resulted in over 1,200 casualties, including the beheading and burning of children and babies.

In a press release, Attorney General Brown stated, “The Office of Attorney General learned last week about personal social media posts of a member of the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention, Zainab Chaudry, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations – Maryland Office.” He continued, “Attorney General Brown has determined that Ms. Chaudry’s social media posts risk disrupting the work and mission of the Commission, so he is announcing steps that he took today to ensure that the vital work and mission of the Commission can continue without interruption,” and revealed that Chaudry’s membership on the commission would be “temporarily suspended.” Brown also expressed the intent to create a “draft values statement” regarding personal communications by commission members, emphasizing the need for careful communication and conduct.

Chaudry’s controversial social media posts included an October 26 Facebook message, where she wrote, “I will never be able to understand how the world summoned up rage for 40 fake Israeli babies while completely turning a blind eye to 3,000 real Palestinian babies.” Another post from October 17 read, “[T]hat moment when you become what you hated most,” accompanied by photos of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, with both the Israeli flag and the Nazi flag during the 1936 Olympics.

In a November 6 post, Chaudry appeared to imply that the existence of Israel was the root cause of the ongoing conflict, using the phrase “it all started in 1948,” the year of Israel’s founding. She also shared content celebrating “martyred Palestinians” and a post referencing an Islamic prophecy about “garrisons who defend the lands of Islam” in Ashkelon, an Israeli city north of Gaza.

When contacted for comment by Fox News Digital, Chaudry argued that the “Nazi post” was initially shared “by a close Jewish friend” and went on to accuse the Israeli government of seeking to commit genocide against Palestinians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)