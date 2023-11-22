LAUGHABLE: Leftists Whisper Pessukim Promising Eretz Yisrael To Jews





The left-wing Rabbis for Ceasefire group organized a rally last week that was attended by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, during which they davened Shacharis outside the US Capitol and read the Torah.

As the video of the rally shows [which was not included due to the prohibition of Kol Isha], the woman reading the Torah found herself in a terrible dilemma as the pessukim she was reading from in Bereishis included the passage in which Hashem spoke to Yitzchak Avinu and promised him that he will give Eretz Yisrael to his children as He swore to Avraham Avinu.

How could she say such words at a left-wing rally? Would that mean that Israel isn’t really an “occupier” and it doesn’t practice “apartheid?” But then why would Hamas want to kill Jews?

What did she do? She simply lowered her voice to a whisper when she reached the words: כִּֽי־לְךָ֣ וּלְזַרְעֲךָ֗ אֶתֵּן֙ אֶת־כָּל־הָֽאֲרָצֹ֣ת הָאֵ֔ל. And then she did it again when she got to the words: וְנָתַתִּ֣י לְזַרְעֲךָ֔ אֵ֥ת כָּל־הָֽאֲרָצֹ֖ת הָאֵ֑ל.”

As the saying goes: “Liberalism is a mental disorder.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)