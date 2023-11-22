HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Suspect Arrested After Threatening To Kill Jewish Man And His Son





In a disturbing instance of antisemitism, a man was apprehended on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly unleashing a barrage of antisemitic vitriol and menacingly targeting a visibly Jewish father and his son in the heart of Crown Heights.

The incident began with an early morning distress call to Crown Heights Shomrim around 8:30 a.m. The caller, an Orthodox Jewish man, recounted a harrowing encounter on the streets where he and his son were subjected to a torrent of antisemitic slurs and threats.

Surveillance footage captured the assailant explicitly vowing to harm the victim’s son if their paths crossed again.

Shomrim and police responded to the scene, launching an intensive search for the suspect. The father provided a detailed description of the assailant before video evidence became available. Despite their efforts, the suspect managed to elude capture in the initial sweep of the area.

However, at around 3:10 p.m., the father spotted the suspect while driving. He called Shomrim back, who swiftly dispatched members to the vicinity, leading to visual contact with the suspect at Kingston Street and St. John’s Place.

The suspect attempted to evade capture by boarding a city bus, but Shomrim members maintained vigilant communication with the NYPD, letting them know where he was. Once the suspect exited the bus, he was promptly taken into police custody.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)