The IDF has announced that Staff Sergeant Eitan Dov Rosenzweig HY”D, aged 21 and hailing from Alon Shvut, lost his life in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Rosenzweig was a member of the Shaked Battalion within the Givati Brigade.

His death brings the death toll in the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza to 70.

Additionally, a soldier was seriously injured during fighting in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)