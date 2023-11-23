HEIGHT OF STUPIDITY: UK Host Claims Israel Devalues Palestinians By Swapping 1 Captive For 3 Prisoners [VIDEO]





Just when you thought that British TV hosts may have come to their senses following the overwhelming evidence of the Hamas presence in Shifa Hospital, British Sky News host Kay Burley asked a question unprecedented in its absurdity.

Speaking to Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, she accused Israel of not valuing Palestinian lives as highly as Israeli lives since it agreed to swap 50 hostages for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Yes, she asked this question in all seriousness. And no, she did not mention the fact that the “Palestinian lives” are people who have committed violent crimes, including attempted murder, and will be released back to the streets of Israel.

Watch Levy’s response below. Levy, who somehow manages to remain calm despite speaking to outrageously anti-Israel morons on a regular basis, wrote on Twitter that the “question left me speechless (but only for a second).”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)