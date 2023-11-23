Agudath Israel Statement on Expected Release of Hamas Hostages





Agudath Israel of America welcomes the news that 50 women and children of the approximately 240 hostages brutally kidnapped and held by Hamas for the past six weeks are expected to be freed in the coming days. We have made their safe release an important and necessary part of our advocacy work since October 7, and the focus of our prayers beseeching the Almighty for His mercies.

As Americans, we deeply thank the United States for its leading role and hard work with other parties in helping to bring about this result.

At the same time, Agudath Israel is cognizant that there is much more to be done. Israel must be free of the Hamas threat and the remaining hostages must be let go.

We will continue to turn in prayer to the Almighty, to encourage the United States to remain steadfast in its moral and material support of Israel, and to do everything in our power to strengthen and safeguard our brothers and sisters — in Israel, at home, and abroad — in the face of the manifold dangers they are confronting and the scourge of antisemitism.