Hamas Supporting Protestors Glue Themselves To Sixth Avenue And Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade





Pro-Hamas supporters disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, with some individuals chanting “Palestine will be free” and gluing themselves to the street along the parade route.

In one instance, a group of protesters positioned themselves on the Midtown Manhattan parade route and unveiled a banner proclaiming “Liberation for Palestine and Planet.” They advocated for an end to fossil fuels while expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza. These protesters, wearing white jumpsuits and covering themselves with red liquid, glued their hands to the street in an attempt to disrupt the parade. Spectators along the sidewalk voiced their disapproval with boos.

NYPD officers were observed removing these protesters from the street to ensure the parade’s continuity.

Elsewhere along the parade route, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and displayed pro-Palestinian signs while singing various chants, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Some voiced, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution,” while others called for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)