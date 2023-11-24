SEE IT: Anti-Israel Protesters Attack Home Of Pro-Israel Lobby AIPAC President





A group of anti-Israel protesters targeted the Brentwood, California, home of Michael Tuchin, president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), including by throwing smoke bombs pouring of red paint on the sidewalk.

Videos posted on social media by the group Stop Antisemitism show individuals clad in black, chanting and allegedly throwing smoke bombs into Tuchin’s yard. A subsequent video captures a chilling scene where red paint covers the sidewalk, beside small white-sheeted objects intended to represent the dead bodies of Gazans killed in the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

Stop Antisemitism expressed its alarm in a post accompanying the first video, drawing disturbing parallels: “HORRIFYING- the home of AIPAC’s President was targeted by pro-Palestinian radicals who ignited smoke bombs outside of his residence and proceeded to spill red paint, signifying blood. What’s next? The burning of Synagogues and schools like in 1939 Germany?”

The protest was claimed by People’s City Council LA on its social media page. In a provocative message, they stated, “RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin’s house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake-up call! AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congressmembers. [Expletive deleted] your holiday baby killer! #FreePalestine.”

The demonstration outside Tuchin’s home has further raised serious concerns about the nature and implications of such protests, particularly in the context of the broader issue of antisemitism and the heated debate over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

