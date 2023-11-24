Operation “Heaven’s Door” Underway; IDF Prepares To Receive 13 Hostages With Therapists, Toys





The IDF has completed its preparations to receive the initial group of 13 hostages who are scheduled to be released at 4 p.m. today from the Gaza Strip in an operation referred to as “Heaven’s Door.”

After their release from Gaza, facilitated through Egypt, the hostages will be transported by the IDF to Hatzerim Airbase in southern Israel for an initial reception. At this location, they will undergo a brief physical and mental examination.

To support the released hostages, many of whom are expected to be children, the military has arranged for psychologists and mental health experts to be present. These experts will explain to them what transpired in their community on October 7, whenever they feel ready to discuss it.

Phones have been provided to the hostages so they can immediately contact their relatives upon their arrival at Hatzerim.

Following their stay of up to two hours at Hatzerim, the released hostages will be transported to a hospital, either by helicopter or minibus. The helicopters will operate in a more comfortable and quieter mode for their journey.

Individuals requiring urgent medical attention will be taken directly from the border to a hospital without going to Hatzerim.

Families of the hostages are awaiting their arrival at the hospitals, and hotel rooms have been reserved in the vicinity.