MORE HOSTAGES FREED! 13 Israelis, 3 Foreign Nationals Are Back In Israel From Hamas Custody





Israel has officially confirmed the identities of 13 Israeli hostages who were released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening.

This release brings the total number of Israeli hostages released as part of the hostage deal with the Palestinian terrorist group to 39.

This is the list of Israeli hostages released tonight:

Avigail Idan (4)

Alma Avraham (84)

Aviva Adrienne Siegel (62)

Ron Krivoi (25)

The Brodetz family

Hagar Brodetz (40)

Ofri Brodetz (10)

Yuval Brodetz (8)

Oriya Brodetz (4)

The Goldstein-Almog family

Chen Goldstein-Almog (48)

Agam Goldstein-Almog (17)

Gal Goldstein-Almog (11)

Tal Goldstein-Almog (8)

The Elyakim Family

Dafna Elyakim (15)

Ela Elyakim (8)