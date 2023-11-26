HISTORIC: Netanyahu Visits Gaza On Sunday; “We Are Continuing Until Victory” [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a historic visit to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, taking advantage of the current ceasefire as part of the hostage deal.

Netanyahu, accompanied by National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and other senior officials, toured the Strip, spoke with commanders and soldiers, and visited one of the Hams tunnels troops uncovered.

“We are here in Gaza with our heroic soldiers,” Netanyahu said. “We’re making every effort to return our hostages and ultimately we’ll return them all. We have three goals for this war: to eliminate Hamas, return our hostages, and ensure Gaza does not return to being a threat to the State of Israel.”

“I am here to say to my friends, to the soldiers here, who tell me the same things, and I repeat this to you, Israeli citizens: we’re continuing until the end – until victory. Nothing will stop us. We’re convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will, and determination to achieve all the war’s goals and we will.”

“I sat with the deputy chief of staff and the commanders, and on the wall, it was written ‘Am Yisrael Chai.’ So – Am Yisrael Chai – and Am Yisrael will also win – in your zechus. Thank you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)