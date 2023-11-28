MONSTERS: Hamas Forced Child Hostages To Watch Massacre Videos, Gaza’s “Innocent Civilians” Beat Them





In a heart-wrenching account to French TV, the aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, who was recently released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, revealed the traumatic experiences he endured. Speaking to BFM, Devora Cohen shared that Eitan was forced by his captors to watch videos of the brutal acts committed on October 7, exposing him to content nobody, and especially a child, should ever see.

Cohen described the horrifying treatment Eitan faced, saying, “the Hamas terrorists forced him to watch films of the horrors, the kind that no one wants to see, they forced him to watch them.”

She added that the terrorists pointed rifles at any child who cried in order to shut them up.

Adding to the harrowing details, Cohen recounted that upon Eitan’s arrival in Gaza, he was subjected to physical abuse by the “innocent” civilians. “When he arrived in Gaza, all the residents, everyone, beat him. He is a 12-year-old child!”

Later on Tuesday, Eitan’s grandmother Esther, said that when he was first taken to Gaza, he was alone in a closed room for 16 days. But about a month ago, they moved him to a different location, where there was a group of captives from Nir Oz, including his former kindergarten teacher.

Eitan, who holds dual Israeli-French citizenship, was initially taken along with his mother and two sisters. However, while they managed to escape and return to Israel, Eitan was taken into Gaza on a moped.

Eitan’s father, Ohad Yahalomi, was injured in a gunfight with the terrorists before being abducted to Gaza, where he remains at this time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)