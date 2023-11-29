TROUBLING: Senior CIA Official Posts Pro-Palestinian Image To Social Media





Amy McFadden, the associate deputy director for analysis at the CIA, has come under fire for her social media activity following Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel.

McFadden shared a pro-Palestinian image on Facebook, which depicted a man waving a Palestinian flag. Notably, her name was not initially disclosed in a Financial Times article that discussed her Facebook banner image, citing concerns about her safety.

The post has raised questions about McFadden’s stance on Israel, especially in the context of President Joe Biden’s handling of the war, where Hamas’s attacks resulted in numerous casualties, including 32 Americans. This incident has raised concerns about whether high-ranking officials within the federal government’s intelligence services are comfortable expressing views that contradict the United States’ official stance on Israel.

In response to the controversy, a CIA spokeswoman emphasized the agency’s commitment to analytical objectivity but acknowledged that CIA officers may hold personal views. However, the statement did not specify whether McFadden would face disciplinary action or termination.

Additionally, it has been reported that McFadden posted a selfie on Facebook with a “Free Palestine” sticker superimposed on the photograph, though this image was uploaded years ago.

Amy McFadden is one of the most senior figures within the CIA and previously held the responsibility of overseeing the president’s daily brief, a summary of classified intelligence. In her current role as associate deputy director for analysis, she plays a crucial role in approving the agency’s intelligence.

While McFadden’s personal beliefs on Israel remain unclear, she did “like” a post by the International Crisis Group, an organization that has faced criticism for its ties to the Iranian government. Robert Malley, a former White House official, once headed this group and is currently under criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling classified information.

The International Crisis Group’s connections to Iran have come under scrutiny, with one of its Iran analysts being revealed as part of an Iranian-government propaganda network. This analyst, Ali Vaez, reportedly had multiple interactions with senior Iranian officials and visited the White House on several occasions since 2022.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)