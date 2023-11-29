LISTEN: Senator Marco Rubio Skillfully Destroys Anti-Israel Activist’s Argument





This week, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio encountered a challenge from an anti-Israel activist. However, Rubio, armed with knowledge and facts, confidently handled the situation.

The activist, who appeared to be recording the interaction in hopes of capturing Rubio in a compromising position, was met with an unexpected response. Rubio confidently invited her to share the video publicly.

The audio of this encounter was later released by Rubio’s office and is transcribed as follows:

Activist: Senator Rubio, will you call for a ceasefire in Gaza?

Rubio: No, I will not. On the contrary — are you filming it? I want you guys to get this. I want them to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on. These people are vicious animals who did horrifying crimes, and I hope you guys post that.

Activist: And what about the civilians that are being killed every day?

Rubio: I blame Hamas. Hamas should stop hiding behind civilians, putting civilians in the way. Hamas knew that this [attack] was going to lead to this. So Hamas should stop building their military installations underneath hospitals, and underneath the —

Activist: So you don’t care that 15,000 have died?

Rubio: Absolutely I do.

Activist: You don’t care about the babies that are being killed every day?

Rubio: I care. I think it’s horrifying. I think it’s terrible, and I think Hamas is 100% to blame. That’s what I think. Make sure you post that, please.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)