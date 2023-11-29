She Told Hamas: “Either You Release My Husband Or I’m Staying Here”





Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav, 36, of Kibbutz Nirim, was released from captivity in Gaza on Tuesday evening.

On October 7th, she was abducted together with her husband, Yagev Buchshtav, whom she married only two years ago.

Rimon’s father-in-law, Oren, told the media on Wednesday: “She was held together with Yagev in captivity – it made it easier for them. When they told her she was being released, she didn’t want to go. She told them: ‘Either we go together or I stay here and neither of us will be released.'”

“The Hamas terrorists responded: ‘You have two options: come nicely or we’ll drag you on the floor.’ They didn’t leave her a choice.”

Oren said that Rimon lost a lot of weight while in captivity. “We’re very happy and excited that our daughter-in-law is back, that she’s finally home. We believe that Yagev will also return soon. Everyone will return home.”

Rimon’s name was all over the news and social media in Israel on Wednesday for another reason as well: the defiance she showed to Hamas during the transfer.

As is well-known by now, Hamas terrorists ordered the hostages to wave goodbye to them in a friendly way and smile – as material for their propaganda videos. However, Rimon refused to play any part in the charade.

In the video released by Hamas, Rimon is seen getting out of the vehicle and staring down the Hamas terrorist. She then waits for another hostage, puts her arm around her, and walks off with her head held high. She also refuses the overtures of the Red Cross representative.

Her response was commented on by many Israeli social media users. One person wrote: “I still can’t get over the wonderful head movement that Rimon makes at the terrorist, as if she’s telling him, even in Hello Kity pajamas in the middle of Gaza – get away from me, you idiot in a ninja costume.”

