• Negotiations to extend the Israel-Hamas ceasefire are reaching a feverish point as the ceasefire is set to expire in 45 minutes.

• Israel has told its military to be prepared for combat in case the truce is not extended.

• Hamas posted on Telegram telling its militants to remain in readiness posture.

• Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel earlier this evening.

• Qatar says it’s “very optimistic” a deal will be made to extend the pause.