TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 3 Murdered, 8 Injured, In Shooting Attack By Hamas Terrorists At Entrance To Jerusalem





Three people were murdered and six people were seriously and moderately injured in a shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning. One of the fatalities was a 24-year-old woman, a second was a man in his 70s, and the third was a woman in her 60s.

Two terrorists opened fire, one with an automatic weapon and one with a pistol, toward passersby on Rechov Weizmann.

Both terrorists were neutralized by two reserve soldiers, both residents of Binyamin who were on the way home from their posts in Gaza, and a civilian. One of the soldiers was shot by the terrorist and was lightly to moderately injured. The hero soldiers were later identified as Aviad Frija and Ro’i Eisenbach (name for tefillah is Ro’i ben Michal).

Police said that the terrorists arrived in the area by car and opened fire at people waiting at a bus stop. Cartridges with hundreds of bullets were found in the terrorists’ vehicle.

The Shin Bet later said that the terrorists were affiliated with Hamas and previously served time in prison for terror-related activities. They were identified as Muard al-Namr, 38, and his brother Ibrahim al-Namr, 30. Muard is a released prisoner who spent 10 years in an Israeli prison for terrorist acts he committed under the direction of terror elements in the Gaza Strip. The Shin Bet is investigating whether the attack was directed by Gaza-based Hamas leaders. Later in the day, Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

One of the victims of the attack was identified as HaDayan HaRav Elimelech Wasserman, H’yd, a resident of Rechov Sorotzkin in Jerusalem.

HaRav Wasserman, 73, a leading Rav of the Belz chassidus, was the son-in-law of HaTzaddik HaRav Asher Freund, z’tl. He grew up in Haifa, moving to Jerusalem after he was married.

HaRav Wasserman, H’yd, served as one of the most senior Dayanim at the Beis Din in Ashdod, with many years of experience and extensive bekius in Shas and the poskim.

He was on the way to the Beis Din in Ashdod when he was killed Al Kiddush Hashem.

The two other victims were identified as Mrs. Chana Ifirgan, H’yd, and Mrs. Libi Dikman, H’yd, both residents of Jerusalem.

Mrs. Ifirgan, H’yd, 67, was the principal of a school in Beit Shemesh, the wife of HaGaon HaRav Shimon Ifirgan, a respected Talmid Chacham in Jerusalem. She served as the principal of the Bnos Hadassah school, a Sephardi elementary school in Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph. She was known as a talented educator and a Ba’ales Chessed. Until last week, she hosted evacuees from the southern cities of Ofakim and Netivot in her home on Rechov Rashi in the Mekor Baruch neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Mrs. Liba Dikman, H’yd, 24, a resident of Har Nof, is the daughter of HaRav Yehudah and Michal Steinhaus of Har Nof and the wife of Meir, an avreich in the Mir. She was expecting her first child.

She worked as a teacher in the Derech Emunah school and was on the way to work when she was killed Al Kiddush Hashem.

Watch the reserve soldier run to his car to get his gun to shoot the terrorists in the video below – at 14 seconds:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)