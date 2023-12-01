IDF Releases Map Splitting Gaza Into Hundreds Of Zones To Keep Civilians Safe





In a strategic move aimed at mitigating civilian casualties, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a comprehensive map dividing the Gaza Strip into hundreds of small zones. This initiative is designed to provide Palestinian civilians with precise information about active combat areas, allowing them to steer clear of danger.

The IDF is urging Palestinians to take note of their specific area number and stay alert for future updates from the military. This detailed zoning is part of an effort to enhance civilian safety during military operations.

The map is expected to play a crucial role as the IDF’s ground offensive extends into the southern regions of the Gaza Strip. Unlike the mass evacuations previously enforced in northern Gaza, the IDF plans to use the map for more controlled and specific evacuations, aiming to minimize the impact on the civilian population.

In a message directed at Gazans, the IDF emphasized its commitment to distinguishing between civilians and terrorists. “The IDF is operating strongly against terror organizations, while making great efforts to differentiate between civilians and terrorists,” the statement read.

“The people of Gaza are not our enemies. For this reason, as of this morning, the IDF is leading controlled and specific evacuations of Gaza residents in order to remove them as much as possible from areas of combat.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)