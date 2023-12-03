ESCALATION IN THE NORTH: 11 IDF Soldiers Injured From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile





Eleven IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Sunday afternoon from shrapnel from an anti-tank guided missile launched at Israel by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

The missile landed in the Beit Hillel moshav in the Galil, causing an IDF vehicle to burst into flames and injuring the soldiers.

Hezbollah also launched a number of rockets at Israel, setting off sirens in two communities. A number of rockets were intercepted in the Har Dov area. Some rockets fell within Lebanon.

IDF forces carried out airstrikes against the sources of the fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)