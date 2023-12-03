Herzog Writes Letter In Sefer Torah For Shul In Be’eri Kibbutz [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





President Isaac Herzog on Sunday wrote a letter in a Sefer Torah written l’zecher Elchanan Kalmanson, H’yd, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th after saving dozens of residents of the Be’eri kibbutz.

The Sefer Torah will be used in the shul in Be’eri after it is rebuilt.

Kalmanson, 43, was a resident of Otniel, and the the son of the Rosh Yeshivah of Otniel, Rav Benny Clemesnon. When he heard what happening in the south on October 7th, he and his brother Menachem and their nephew jumped in a car and drove to Be’eri.

There, the three of them engaged in a gun battle with the Hamas terrorists for over 14 hours, saving dozens of people, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly. As they reached the last house on the kibbutz, a terrorist who was hiding there opened fire on them, killing Elchanan, H”yd.

Elchanan’s family members attended the ceremony along with members of the kibbutz whom he rescued.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)