HY”D: 3 More Soldiers Killed In Gaza, Bringing Death Toll To 75





The IDF announced the deaths of three additional soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip. Their deaths bring the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 75 and 401 since October 7th.

The soldiers were identified as:

Sergeant Major Neriya Shaer, 36, a soldier in Battalion 6655, Brigade 55, killed in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Ben Zussman, 22, a soldier in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade of the Combat Engineering Corps, killed yesterday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, 19, a soldier in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade of the Combat Engineering Corps, killed yesterday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the IDF says a soldier from the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, was seriously injured during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)