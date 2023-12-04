Yonatan Samarno, H’yd, Abducted By Hamas, Was Murdered





After 58 days of uncertainty, the family of Yonatan Samarno, H’yd, 21, of Tel Aviv was informed that he was murdered by Hamas terrorists while in captivity in Gaza.

Samarno, H’yd, was abducted from the music festival in Re’im on October 7th.

When the attack began, Samarno fled the area with two friends to the nearby Be’eri kibbutz, only to be met by more terrorists there. His friends were murdered and he was shot by the terrorists before being abducted.

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)