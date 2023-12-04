WATCH: Fierce Gun Battles In Gaza As IDF Attacks Hamas





The IDF on Monday afternoon reported “fierce battles” between its troops and Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip over the past few hours.

The IDF also released footage of a battle between troops from the Combat Engineering Corps’ 601st Battalion and Hamas operatives who opened fire on them from a building yesterday.

Tragically, during this confrontation, two soldiers, Sgt. First Class (res.) Ben Zussman and Sgt. Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, lost their lives, and two other soldiers sustained injuries. The IDF has confirmed that its troops were able to eliminate the Hamas gunmen involved in the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)