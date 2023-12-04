US Bolsters Israel’s Weapons Arsenal With 15,000 Bombs, Including Bunker Busters





The United States has reportedly sent Israel a massive shipment of bombs as the IDF continues to pound Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Wall Street Journal reported that since October 7, when Hamas initiated an attack on southern Israel, the U.S. has provided Israel with approximately 15,000 bombs. This arsenal includes a diverse range of ordnance, notably 100 BLU-109 bunker busters, each weighing 2,000 pounds, and around 57,000 artillery shells.

Further details from the Wall Street Journal reveal the specific composition of the U.S.-supplied military equipment. This includes more than 5,000 Mk82 “dumb” bombs, over 5,400 Mk84 2,000-pound warhead bombs, about 1,000 GBU-39 small diameter bombs, and approximately 3,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits. These JDAM kits are particularly significant as they transform unguided bombs into precision-guided missiles, enhancing the military capabilities of Israel in the region.

While continuing to supply Israel with arms worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the U.S. is also exerting diplomatic pressure on Israel to mitigate civilian casualties in its military operations.

The commitment of the U.S. administration to Israel’s defense and its concern for the conduct of warfare was articulated by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, she stated, “President Biden and I have been clear. Israel has a right to defend itself and we will remain steadfast in that conviction. As Israel defends itself, it matters how.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)