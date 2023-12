Hamas on Tuesday published footage of what it claims to be an Israeli military encampment in the Gaza Strip. The video was purportedly taken from a tunnel the IDF was unaware of just feet away from the makeshift base.

Hamas said that it attacked the IDF encampment, though there is no way to confirm that.

It is also impossible to verify whether the footage published by Hamas is authentic, current, and not spliced or otherwise edited.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)