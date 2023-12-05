JAW-DROPPING VIDEO: Top University Presidents Won’t Say Calling For Genocide Of Jews Is Against Their Codes Of Conduct





The university presidents of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT found themselves faced with a simple, yet striking question from Rep. Elise Stefanik during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, and their responses were nothing less than horrifying.

The House Education and Workforce Committee convened the hearing to address the rising concerns of antisemitism on college campuses.

Rep. Elise Stefanik directly questioned the university presidents regarding their position on statements advocating for the genocide of Jewish people. Despite repeated inquiries, the university presidents would not say that calling for the genocide of Jewish people would violate their schools’ codes of conduct.

Stefanik asked each one of the university presidents if calling for genocide against Jewish people violates the bullying or harassment policies on their campuses.

“If the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment,” UPenn President Liz Magill said.

“Conduct meaning committing the act of genocide?” Stefanik fired back.

“Do you believe that type of hateful speech is contrary to Harvard’s code of conduct or is it allowed at Harvard?” Stefanik, a Harvard graduate, asked President Claudine Gay.

“It is at odds with the value of Harvard, but we embrace a commitment to free expression even of views that are objectionable, offensive, hateful,” Gay shamefully answered.

Watch the video below, but be warned: if you have blood pressure problems, this might not be the video for you to watch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)