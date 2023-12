The IDF announces the deaths of two more soldiers killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the toll of the ground operation to 82.

They are:

Master Sgt. (res.) Matan Damari, 31, a squad commander in the 215th Artillery Regiment’s reconnaissance company, from Dimona.

Master Sgt. (res.) Ilay Eliyahu Cohen, 23, of the 551st Brigade’s 7008th Battalion, from Beit Nehemia.

Their deaths bring the IDF casualty total in the Gaza Strip to 82.

