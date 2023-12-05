WATCH THIS: Nadler Says “Anti-Zionism Is Not Anti-Semitism,” Mentions ‘Satmar Shita’ As proof

Representatives Jerry Nadler, Daniel Goldman, and Jamie Raskin on Monday introduced a resolution in response to the alarming rise of antisemitism in the United States – but Nadler made some stunning remarks while speaking on the House floor about the resolution.
The resolution calls for bipartisan collaboration and a comprehensive, all-of-government response to combat antisemitism in the United States, including, for example, increasing funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. Additionally, it calls on Congress to provide robust funding for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to help enforce Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and help protect Jewish students from antisemitism.
But Nadler, pants firmly around his shoulders, also went on a rambling rant on the House floor about how not all anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism, pointing to the Satmar chassidus to prove his point. Ironically, Nadler’s comments came on Kuf Alef Kislev, the day Satmar chasidim celebrate the Rebbe having been spared from the Nazis… via the Zionists.
Watch the jaw-dropping video below.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
“But Nadler, pants firmly around his shoulders”
Lol!
Actually, what he said is true. He even said that “while most anti-Semitism” (he mean anti-Zionism, big misspeak) is anti-Semitic. He had a policy problem with the bill. This is a legitimate concern in policy discussions, if a feel-good statement that’s overly simplistic has implications beyond what the author meant or knows.
YWN is just stirring the pot. Again
Nothing but the simple truth. One thing he wldnt know, ITS THE TORAH. Its being called the Satmar שיטה cuz unfortunately only the holy Rav Zatzal and a handful of other Gedolim got it straight.
It shld be noted the the holy Belz, Lubavich Rebbes were dead against the State of Israel. They didnt mince words on the Zionsm. But unfortunately only Satmar (save for a few other) Chasidim dont change their thinking as the wind blows.
Btw, many ליטוויש גדולים were/are in the same שיטה. Many קנאים in their courts. It doesn’t belong to Satmar at all.
But Jerry Nadler nailed it. The voices of anti Zionsm resonates to the world. Bless @torahjews for relentlessly spreading the word.
Which is his remarks were “stunning”? Or incorrect, for that matter?
Now. One could argue that there’s no reason he has to argue that point for the other side. But he did open by saying that most anti-zionism is indeed just antisemitism.
wow wow , neturai kaka is laughing … shapiro wrote the piece