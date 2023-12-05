WATCH THIS: Emotional Moment at Agudah Convention as Shomer Shabbos Survivor Makes Guest Appearance





Akiva Litov struggled a lot with shemiras Shabbos. He loved the parties, the music, the freedom, the liberation. But every time he didn’t keep Shabbos, it burned up inside of him. Akiva shared his story on Motzoei Shabbos at the Agudah Convention, relating how on Rosh Hashanah, he’d give it another shot. He’d try again, despite how hard it was for him. When it came to the Supernova Festival, he prevailed upon his friends to skip it…..

…And then, a surprise, the convention crowd treated to a guest appearance by Akiva Litov himself, his mere presence bringing tears to everyone in the audience.

…The rabbonim on the dais, awed by his story, showering him with brachos.