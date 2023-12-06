HERO: Senator Fetterman Unwaveringly Defends Israel Against The Squad’s War Crimes Accusations





In a Tuesday interview with CNN’s Abby Phillip, Senator John Fetterman fiercely defended Israel against allegations of committed war crimes in its response to the Hamas attacks on October 7th, stressing the need to crush Hamas to ensure peace for Israelis.

Fetterman, known for his strong support of Israel, faced pointed questions from Phillip about the Israeli actions in Gaza since the terrorist attack. When asked if these actions amounted to war crimes, Fetterman responded emphatically, “Of course not. Of course not.” He highlighted Hamas’s role in initiating the conflict, breaking the ceasefire, and its attack on Israel, which resulted in 1,200 casualties, most of them civilians.

The Senator was also questioned about the Palestinian casualties, including thousands of civilians and children. “One death is too many. It is tragic,” Fetterman acknowledged, but unwaveringly defended Israel’s objective to dismantle Hamas, which he again said is essential for achieving peace.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)