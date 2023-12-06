Harvard Attempts Damage Control After Getting CLOBBERED Over University President’s Shameful Comments





The White House launched a shot across the bow of Harvard University on Wednesday, ripping into President Claudine Gay, who during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday refused to say that calls for the genocide of Jews by some on the school’s campus constitutes harassment.

“We just witnessed the worst massacre suffered by the Jewish people since the Holocaust, the latest atrocities in a heartbreaking, genocidal pattern that goes back thousands of years,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“It’s unbelievable that this needs to be said: calls for genocide are monstrous and antithetical to everything we represent as a country,” he noted, an obvious shot at Gay and the university presidents of UPenn and MIT, who also wouldn’t say that calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct.

“Any statements that advocate for the systematic murder of Jews are dangerous and revolting – and we should all stand firmly against them, on the side of human dignity and the most basic values that unite us as Americans,” Bates added.

Billionaire Harvard alum and legendary investor Bill Ackman also attacked Gay and the other university heads for their stunningly woeful responses to questions about anti-Semitism on Harvard’s campus.

“The answers they gave reflect the profound moral bankruptcy of Presidents Gay, Magill and Kornbluth,” Ackman wrote in a lengthy scathing post on X. “Representative Elise Stefanik was so shocked with the answers that she asked each of them the same question over and over again, and they gave the same answers over and over again.”

“In short, they said: It ‘depends on the context’ and ‘whether the speech turns into conduct,’ that is, actually killing Jews,” Ackman wrote.

Harvard attempted to do some damage control on Wednesday, with Gay issuing a statement saying that her words were misconstrued.

“There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students,” she wrote. “Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile. They have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”

Her words, it should be noted, were not twisted or misconstrued in any way. If you have any doubt about that, just watch the testimony from Gay and the other university presidents again below.