WATCH: Hostage’s Relative Receives Bracha from HaGaon HaRav Landau





The brother-in-law of Idan Shviti, 28, who was abducted by Hamas to Gaza, visited the home of Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau on Tuesday.

HaRav Landau gave him a bracha that Idan should “return very soon healthy and sound.”

His name for tefillah is Idan ben Dalit.

Arutz Sheva reported last week that Idan’s father, Eli, said that he recently began putting on tefillin every day and said that “every time I reach Shema Yisrael, I cry to Hashem that he return my son to me.”

On October 7th, Idan, a student at Reichman University, arrived at the music festival near Re’im to work as a photographer only an hour and a half before the Hamas assault began. When Red Alert sirens began blaring, Shtivi and his friends got into their car and began driving away from the area but soon fell into an ambush of Hamas terrorists on the road. Shtivi’s friends were murdered and he was abducted.

His sister Hila told Channel 12 News about her brother’s absence: “It’s like a part of our body has been taken away.”

The father of Hersh Goldberg-Polin of Jerusalem also came for a bracha, as seen in the video below. HaRav Landau recited Tehillim and Acheinu with him and gave him a bracha. The plight of Hersh’s parents, who are from the US, is especially heartbreaking as a video shows that Hersh’s arm was blown off before he was thrown on a truck to Gaza so they are unsure if he even survived the trip.

