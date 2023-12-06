Yemen Missile Aimed At Eilat Intercepted in Red Sea Area





Following rocket alert sirens in Eilat, the IDF confirmed that a surface-to-surface missile was launched at Israel and was successfully intercepted in the Red Sea by the Arrow air defense system.

The IDF said that the missile did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians.

The missile is believed to have been launched at Israel by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis have fired several ballistic missiles and drones at Eilat since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war in October, all of which were intercepted or missed their targets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)