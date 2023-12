The IDF has announced the death of an additional soldier killed amid the fighting in Gaza. His death bring the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 84 and 411 since October 7th.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Adi Shani, 39, of the 6036th logistics unit’s patrol company, from Tzur Yitzhak.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)