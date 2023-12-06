UN Sec-Gen Invokes Rare “Article 99”; Erdan Calls For Resignation, Cohen Says He’s ‘Danger To World Peace’





Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter on Wednesday, a first during the high-ranking official’s tenure.

Article 99 allows the Secretary-General to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

“Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared,” Guterres said in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded in a tweet saying that the tenure of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “a danger to world peace.”

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan ripped into Guterres, calling on him to resign, saying the Secretary-General has reached a new moral low.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)