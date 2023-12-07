PALESTINIAN MOM: “It’s Beautiful To Have Many Kids & Push Them To Death”





In a shocking video translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a Palestinian female TV host shared a “beautiful idea” on a Libyan TV show.

“Why do Palestinians give birth to so many children?” she asked.

“I heard a beautiful answer!” she said excitedly. “We give birth to so many children so we can push them to death, to martyrdom.”

The Palestinian guest then interjected with a nostalgic story about his late grandfather who used to say: “They [Israel] have nuclear bombs and we have ‘offspring bombs.'”

“They use the children for the resistance,” the woman responded. “They sacrifice them for martyrdom.”

