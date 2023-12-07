Gazan Testifies: Hamas Is Stealing The Humanitarian Aid Intended For Civilians [WATCH]





A Gazan woman blasted Hamas during an with Al-Jazeera, accusing the terrorist group of stealing international humanitarian aid coming into Gaza.

“There is plenty of aid, but all aid goes down (into Hamas tunnels),” the elderly woman said in a rare display of public discontent with Hamas.

“The aid does not reach the nation, all the people,” she added.

The pro-Hamas journalist interviewing the woman attempted to push back against her accusations, suggesting that only a limited amount of aid is entering Gaza and that the aid is being distributed equitably.

“All of it goes into their houses,” the woman shot back back. “They take it and will even shoot me or do whatever they want.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)