The IDF revealed Thursday that air force fighter jets operating with intelligence from the Shin Bet carried out an airstrike that killed Abdel Aziz Al-Rantisi, a senior member of the military intelligence unit of Hamas.

Rantisi was responsible for all of Hamas’ observations and took part in planning the brutal massacre of 10/7.

Along with him was an operative in the observation array in the Carrara Battalion, Ahmed Aiush, who was also eliminated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)